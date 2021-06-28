A recent video of actress Tonto Dikeh got people talking on social media as it seems she is expecting her second child

The mum of one who went all out to celebrate her lover, Prince Kpokpogri got fans excited over the fact that she found love again

Hours after rumours that Tonto might be pregnant, Rosy Meurer hit social media with a throwback video of her baby bump at seven months

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has found love again and her fans have taken to social media to rejoice with her.

Her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri turned a year older recently and an emotional Tonto was there to specially give him his gift.

Rosy Meurer who is married to Tonto's ex welcomed her first child earlier this year. Photo credit: @rosymeurer/@lindaikejiblogoficial

Source: Instagram

Nigerians however expressed happiness over her bulgy midsection which can mean that she might be carrying her second child.

Just shortly after speculations hit social media, Olakunle Churchill's actress wife, Rosy Meurer took to Instagram with a video of her baby bump at seven months.

Rosy who welcomed her first child with her hubby earlier this year was seen in the video dancing to a gospel song with her blouse tucked above her stomach.

Saying she misses the bump, she captioned the video with prayers for women waiting to have children.

The actress wrote:

"7 months bump, I miss it. Happy new week! May you enter this week with my energy and be favored! May my bump be a point of contact to anyone watching this and is seeking to be blessed with the fruit of the womb. May God fulfill your will. Amen."

Check out the post below:

What Nigerians had to say

A lot of people took to the comment section to gush over the video while a few noted that it wasn't necessary for her to post the video because of her husband's ex-wife.

Read some comments gathered below:

Mirakesh_wosu:

"Always beautiful."

Iambimbopams:

"You don't need this."

Poshmqdy:

"Take a pill and chill hottie, you don’t need all these."

Portiacute1:

"This is the caption you should be posting, not shading someone who doesn't even notice you, cute though."

Anniespride:

"You were so cute with the bump."

Rosy shares cute moment with hubby

Meurer shared some cute moments with her husband, Olakunle Churchill while preparing a lavish meal for them at their home.

In the clip, the film star and new mum was seen busy in the kitchen. Shortly after, her husband walked in and stood beside her before giving her a hug.

While the video warmed the hearts of her fans, it appeared there were some people who believed Meurer was trying too hard to prove she was happy in her marriage with Churchill.

Source: Legit.ng