The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show kicked off on June 17 and it has been a tale of unseen drama and revelations

The episodes of the show that have aired sparked different reactions on social media among Nigerians

Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is angry about the bluntness and hatred displayed by the reality stars

Nigerians have reacted differently to the ongoing drama trailing the BBNaija reunion, and Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, has taken to social media to share her opinion.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion which started airing on June 17, has taken Nigerians by surprise with the turn of events as housemates have decided to spill secrets unfiltered.

To the surprise of many, activities that were not seen all through the show were revealed, and this led to housemates dragging and fighting one another.

Funke Akindele is not pleased with the ex-housemates behaviour on BBNaija reunion show Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@bigbronaija

Funke to stop watching BBNaija reunion

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress expressed shock over the level of hate, anger and jealousy the ex-housemates have exhibited so far on the show.

Stating that she would not like to literally enter the TV to fight, she chose a safer option, refusing to watch the show anymore.

In her words:

"Chai!! Too much hate, anger, jealousy, bluntness, disrespect. I beg I no watch again!! I no wan enter television dey fight."

Check out the post below:

Funke says she won't be watching the BBNaija reunion again Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Lockdown reunion

Just like many Nigerians, music executive, Don Jazzy also took to social media to react to the secrets and revelations that have been shared on the show.

The Mavin boss on his Instagram page expressed shock and said that he probably watched a different Lockdown show.

Fans and colleagues of the Mavin boss took to the comment section to also express their astonishment.

