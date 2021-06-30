Photo of a Nigerian university examination paper with an unusual instruction to students has emerged online

The question paper which is from a federal university directed students to formulate a question of their own choosing and give it an answer they like

The said question in the exam which held on Wednesday, June 30 was allotted a total of 5 marks and generated reactions on social media

Setting unexpected questions for students during examinations seems to be the new trend among Nigerian universities.

While the media expressed surprise some weeks ago at a university question that was centred around an Instagram comedian, another exam paper with a weird directive from an institution has emerged.

One of the questions directs that students should ask themselves any question and answer it Photo Credit: Amadi Thaddeus Ndubuisi

A Facebook user identified as Amadi Thaddeus Ndubuisi shared the exam paper from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The nature of the question

The exam which was written on Wednesday, June 30 for the 2019/202 rain semester has a question in section 1, subsection C that reads thus:

"Go through this question paper and ask yourself any question you feel you were not asked and answer it."

The said question which had 5 marks allotted to it sparked reactions on social media.

Brightiyke Brightiyke remarked:

"What we have not seen, doesn't exist."

Desmond Samuel said:

"E choke."

Nigerian polytechnic ask students about unknown gunmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photo of a polytechnic examination question asking students about unknown gunmen had gone viral.

"Unknown gunmen" are words that have become popular in the Nigerian polity and media as insecurity ravages different parts of the nation.

Looking closely at the paper shared by Instablog9ja, the title of the course is citizenship education with the course code GNS 128/132.

It was described as the second-semester exam for national diploma 1 students. Question 16 of the exam asked: "Who are the unknown gunmen?"

It should be noted that Legit.ng could not independently verify the photo of the question paper as at the time of writing this report.

