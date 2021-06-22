Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri reportedly asked ND 1 students to explain who are unknown gunmen as an exam question

Nigerians who found the question funny said that providing answers would be hard as not many can identify them in real life

There were people who said that the best answer would be to pose the same question back to the examiner

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A photo of a supposed exam paper from Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo state has been making the rounds for a question asking students to explain who unknown gunmen are.

"Unknown gunmen" are words that have become popular in the Nigerian polity and media as insecurity ravages different parts of the nation.

Nigerians wondered why such a question was even asked at all. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Who knows the answer?

Looking closely at the paper shared by Instablog9ja, the title of the course is citizenship education with the course code GNS 128/132. It was described as the second-semester exam for national diploma 1 students.

Question 16 of the exam asked:

"Who are the unknown gunmen?"

It should be noted that Legit.ng could not independently verify the photo of the question paper as at the time of writing this report.

See the post below:

Many will fail the question

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

missleemama said:

"I’m sure the lecturer just graduated too."

official_soicm said:

"Wahala for who they read GNS/ GST Test book for exam because Text book will not answer that question."

l.tobiloba said:

"Best solution to the question: ‘No Answer. Do you even know the answer to the question?'."

cheey_cruise said:

"Everybody go fail am."

hypebeatz_official said:

"This kind question, you are expected to exercise your mental capacity,use ur sense of reasoning, give facts backing your premise."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

An exam that has Wizkid as an option

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a post on Tuesday, June 1, a man with the handle @BigMike_999 revealed that his younger sister went for Wizkid as the correct option to one of her creative and cultural art questions.

The question asked who is the king of Afrobeat and had Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Goerge Benson, and Lagbaja as options.

@BigMike_999 said that his sister's obsession with the Smile crooner made her fail the question. Many Nigerians flooded his comment section.

Source: Legit