A Nigerian lecturer has become an internet sensation and was celebrated after a photo emerged from one of his classes

It turned out that the lecturer went on with the already scheduled class despite only one student showing up

Some Nigerians thought that was a passionate thing for him to do, others argued most lecturers would have left

A Nigerian academic has been celebrated on social media for taking his lecturing job passionately.

The unidentified lecturer from Federal Polytechnic, Bada was seen in a viral photo shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja teaching only one student.

The lecturer taught the only student who showed up in class

Source: Instagram

A man named Olaiya Isah who shared the story on social media, as reported by @instablog9ja, said someone had sighted the man giving the only student who showed up for class a lecture and was moved.

The person then approached the lecturer to enquire if he could take a photo of him to which the lecturer consented but had reservation as he didn't want it to implicate anyone.

Nigerians react to the viral photo

@davidaguusiy commented:

"Lecturer for don take attendance of 10 marks, meaning sey the whole department don chop breakfast."

@wisdomcounsellin said:

"Moral lesson: treat one special as you will treat one million people."

@sirsuto reacted:

"If na Barrister Dapo of Tasued…Una wey no come don fail be that,plus the guy that attended the class will explain why he came alone and might get minus 30."

@body.essentials.ng remarked:

"Dr Henry hunjo did this too with one guy like that in lasu English dept he himself posted it on his Facebook to shame those of us that didn’t come...and tagged Gideon student of the year."

@jamil_elfreda stated:

"The student should be praise too o e nor easy. Only u Nia lecturer go dey ask questions."

