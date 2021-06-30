President Buhari's daughter, Hanan Buhari, was one of the 1200 graduands who were awarded master's degree from the Royal College of Art, UK

The lady who married Muhammad Turad Sha'aban last year acquired a degree in fine art photography

In a video making the rounds, Hanan received applause from the crowd as she stood up to receive her degree

The daughter of the President of Nigeria, Hanan Buhari, on Tuesday, June 29 acquired a master's degree from an arts college in London.

Hanan who had graduated with a first-class honour from a UK university in 2019 bagged a degree in fine art photography from the Royal College of Art, UK.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video shared by @lindaikejiblog, the young lady was applauded by the crowd as she stood up and made her way to the podium to receive her degree.

Hanan who was one of the 1200 graduands waved to some of the white people who clapped for her as she walked gracefully.

Nigerians react to the video

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media.

@okonobohwilfred remarked:

"That's where they waste our money...bad leaders.so our universities are worst."

@uc_amaka said:

"She should have gone to a federal or state university to prove her dad is working."

@ollahbabe wrote:

"How many president children de school for Naija. Our government dont care about our Educational system. Cos last last their children must school abroad with our money."

@chiberryice commented:

"Am the some of us in Nigeria can’t even Afford poly or Noun Sch fees…. She and her father should hide their face, many of the street children can do way better if given small of what her father is seating on to himself alone."

Source: Legit Nigeria