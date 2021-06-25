Chioma Ajunwa couldn't hide her excitement after the Lagos state government gifted her a three-bedroom apartment

Ajunwa made the country proud by winning its first gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta

The keys to her flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate in Ikoyi were handed over to her by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It was an emotional moment for Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria's first Olympic gold medalist, as she was gifted a three-bedroom flat by the Lagos state government after 25 years of her heroic act in Atlanta.

In an emotional video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, Ajunwa who made history as an athlete at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, jumped up in excitement when the announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Chioma Ajunwa was so excited as she received her promise of 25 years. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

She was promised a house, and after 25 years, the promise has been fulfilled. The apartment she was gifted is situated at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The police officer couldn't hide her joy as Governor Sanwo-Olu handed over the keys to the flat.

What are Nigerians saying?

@rolex__ife_adigo_mma said:

"Look like Lagos state is only the better side of Nigeria."

@aarrhhyy commented:

"25 years..some isrealite doings o..but better late than never."

@secularsound said:

"Nigeria my country after 25years."

martynofficial1 wrote:

"After 25 years, thank God she is still alive to collect the house. This is the reason many Nigerians born abroad don’t want to participate in Nigeria games."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu battles chess prodigy in friendly game

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state warmed the hearts of many after engaging 10-year-old chess prodigy Ferdinand Maumo in a friendly game.

The governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself and Ferdinand as they slugged it out in the game of chess on Sunday, June 13.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he accepted the challenge from Ferdinand on Children's Day.

According to him, the game ended in a stalemate as Ferdinand did not make it easy for him.

Source: Legit