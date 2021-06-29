A Nigerian woman has celebrated her graduation from Concordia University in Canada with a touching success story

According to Timilehin Abegunde, she had her Canada permit denied 3 times after completion of the compulsory NYSC

Timilehin had quit attempting to further her studies abroad and got a lecturing job in a top Nigerian university only for the unexpected to happen and that changed everything

A Nigerian lady has celebrated as she recently finished a master's program at Concordia University, Canada.

Timilehin Abegunde in a celebratory mood recounted on LinkedIn the journey to her academic success.

She had her Canadian permit denied 3 times and gave up on her abroad master's program quest Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Timilehin Abegunde

Timilehin said she wanted to further her education upon completion of NYSC in 2016 thus, she opted for a Canadian university.

Without much stress, she got an admission to study Industrial engineering (M.ENG) in the space of 3 months.

Things turned south

Timilehin said her Canadian permit was unfortunately denied 3 times after which she called it quits on her Canadian master's program pursuit.

A friend who schools at the said Concordia university encouraged her to persist and it eventually paid off.

She, later on, got the permit only after 12 months of another re-application. Interestingly, the young lady mentioned that she quit a lecturing job in a top private institution to go for the Canadian master's degree program.

Nigerians hail her and described her story as inspiring

Her story inspired many on social media as congratulatory and well wishes flooded her comment section.

Oluwafunmilayo Matuluko said:

"What a story!!! Congratulations my friend."

David Nwankwo wrote:

"This is lovely! congratulations Timi, great things are ahead of you!"

Olufunso Ola L. commented:

"I’m so proud of you!!!!!! Congratulations again!! All your dreams will become a reality!"

Man rejected by UK, US and Canadian Universities becomes best student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who had graduated with a 2.2 and was rejected by US, UK and Canada universities emerged as the best student in a European university.

Four years on, Obi became an associate professor and had his software, BuildTech, approved by a UK body and consequently got a special visa to establish a lab in London.

His story read in part:

"I graduated with honours(2:2) for my undergraduate studies, which wasn't an excellent feat. This was due to personal issues and strangely struggles against words spoken to me by a Prophet that I won't do well academically if ever I chose that path.

"I applied to 3 Universities in the UK for my Masters studies and got rejected. With that I applied to other Universities in USA, Canada and got rejected as well. With over 16 rejections, I proceeded with great determination to Cyprus to study..."

