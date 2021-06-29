Emerging reports claim that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Tuesday, June 29, sacked members of the state's executive council.

The Nation said Governor Makinde, through his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, announced the dissolution of his cabinet during a council meeting in Ibadan, the state capital.

Although some unconfirmed reports stated that all the commissioners of the state were sacked, Adisa made noted that the government will give full details of those affected by the decision in due course.

Source: Legit.ng