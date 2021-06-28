The leadership of the APC led by the Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, is scheduled to attend the defection ceremony of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

Yusuf Idris, Matawalle’s director-general of media, disclosed the date when the defection ceremony will be held

Despite repeated denials, several media reports have constantly suggested the Zamfara governor was planning to join Nigeria’s ruling party

Gusau, Zamfara state - Yusuf Idris, the spokesperson to the Zamfara state governor, has confirmed that Governor Bello Matawalle will be defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, June 29.

PM News reported Idris, who serves as Matawalle’s director-general of media in a statement on Sunday, June 27, stated the governor will be moving to the APC along with the national and state assembly members.

The PDP will likely be displeased with Governor Bello Matawalle if he defects to the APC. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

The statement from the governor's aide read in part:

''The governor will come along with all the National and State Assembly members as well as the PDP executives from all levels of the state. All is now set for our governor to move from the PDP to the APC.

“All the committees that are charged with responsibility for a smooth transition of the governor have reported from their various committees that things have taken shape for the event which is scheduled to hold at a grand reception in Gusau on Tuesday, June 29.''

Matawalle will be received by Mai Mala Buni

According to The Cable, Idris said Matawalle will be received by 18 APC governors led by Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, who doubles as the APC caretaker committee chairman.

The media aide stated that the governor’s planned defection to APC would further strengthen the party in the state.

Matawalle's planned defection is likely to cause dissatisfaction in the PDP which recently lost Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River to the APC.

Former commissioner, Abubakar Tsafe, confirms Matawalle's defection

Meanwhile, former Zamfara state commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, says Governor Bello Matawalle has joined the APC.

The former commissioner in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27 said the governor would formally join the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Tsafe, a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state was the first to call on Matawalle to join the ruling party in March last year.

