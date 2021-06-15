Beggars in Oyo state have been evacuated from the popular Mokola area of Ibadan to the Akinyele resettlement centre

Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Makinde, made the disclosure in Ibadan on Tuesday, June 15

Adisa noted that the new site is furnished with social amenities including hospitals and recreation centres

Ibadan, Oyo - The Oyo state government has commenced the evacuation of beggars from the shanties on Jemibewon road, Mokola-Sabo area of Ibadan to the newly built Akinyele resettlement centre in the metropolis.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the resettlement centre which started months ago, was formally open in the early hour of Tuesday, June 15.

The Oyo state government has relocated beggars from the Mokola area of Ibadan to Akinyele. Credit: Seyi Makinde.

This followed a tour of the new site by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars on Saturday, June 12.

Oyo state government says beggars will enjoy social amenities

Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, stated that the state's commissioner for the environment, Idowu Oyeleke, led the first set of evacuees to Akinyele.

Oyeleke said the new site is fitted with social amenities including schools, hospitals, and recreation centres.

According to Adisa, other ministries involved in the exercise include women affairs and social inclusion, information, culture and tourism and local and chieftaincy matters.

The office of the executive secretary, Oyo state Security Trust Fund, headed by Fatai Owoseni, who is equally the special adviser on security matters to the governor was named as part of the exercise.

