It was a night of glitz and glam as the movie, Devil In Agbada, premiered on Sunday evening, June 27, 2021. Several Nigerian celebrities showed up looking dazzling and turning heads on the red carpet.

The new action drama starring Erica Nlewedim, Efe Eriele, and Linda Osifo will open in cinemas on July 2, 2021.

The colour theme for the red carpet event was black and the stars made sure to follow through with the assignment.

Celebrities such as Uche Jombo, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex amongst others looked daring as they took some interesting fashion risks that undoubtedly earned them stares.

Below are how some celebrities turned up for the Chinnylove Eze-produced film:

1. Chinnylove Eze

The filmmaker brought flirty and dangerous in one look and we love it!

2. Erica Nlewedim

The BBNaija ex-housemate and also a star of the movie kept things safe in a velvet mermaid peakaboo dress.

The actress stepped out for the premiere. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

3. Praise

It is safe to say the Lockdown star understood the theme of the movie as he dazzled dangerously in a stylish agbada.

4. Efe Irele

The actress who also starred in the movie did not come to play as she slayed the look to a T!

5. Enyinna Nwigwe

Trust the devilishly handsome star to always turn up on the red carpet looking dapper. This time was no different.

6. Dorathy Bachor

The Lockdown star reminded people why she isn't one to be messed with as she turned up for the premiere in a leather outfit, with bold earrings and a shotgun as accessories.

7. Alex Ekubo

The actor kept thing simple and lowkey in a zipper long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

8. Mercy Eke

The Pepper Dem queen stepped out of her comfort zone of flirty clothes as she donned a crisp agbada with a bedazzled neckline, serving major bosslady vibes.

9. Linda Osifo

The ebony actress never misses an opportunity to flaunt her curves and this time was no different.

10. Uche Jombo

The seasoned actress stepped out in a show stopper outfit which left many fans stunned. She looked every bit like an African version of Wonder Woman, and fans didn't seem to mind!

11. Nosa Rex

The actor and his partner both rocked leather outfits to the events with Rex rocking a beret and his lady, a stylish headpiece.

12. Etinosa Idemudia

It was an all-leather affair for the mother of one who flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in the fitted outfit and accessorized with cyclops sunshades.

13. Onyi Alex

The curvaceous actress brought the bad girl vibes to the red carpet in her leather and fringed-sleeves outfit.

14. Oma Nnadi

Well, if looks could kill, Oma would have done that with her powerful and dangerous-looking choice for the red carpet. The blonde hair and complete leather outfit did well to follow the theme.

The action drama follows three young strangers teaming up to bring down a very ruthless politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and impenetrable mansion.

Source: Legit Nigeria