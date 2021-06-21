Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, is raising a fashionista in her little girl with ex-hubby, Gbenro Ajibade identified as Azariah T.O. Ajibade and we are totally here for it!

Little Azariah clocked five years on Monday, June 21, 2021, and her proud mummy left many people impressed after sharing photos from the creative birthday shoot.

Standing out beautifully from the rest are photos of Azariah draped in a wonderfully designed Ankara dress with a tall and wide collar.

The outfit which was designed into a ball gown made from a red/white/black Ankara print dress with a white material positioned in the centre complimented Azariah very well.

The Ankara print brought an interesting twist to the dress which was styled in a Victorian look. Her very dramatic braided hairstyle with sparse embellishments did well to sell the royal look!

See photos below:

Azariah stunned in her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Azariah who shares a striking resemblance with her mum also went full 'princessy' on us as she stunned in a 3-toned lilac and maroon ruffle dress with a beautiful tiara to complete the majestic look.

See photos below:

Fashionista mum

On Sunday, June 14, 2021, was the premiere of the Tunde Kelani-directed film, Ayinla, and as expected, stars turned up in their numbers to grace the event.

The theme of the event was 'Cultural Extravaganza' and well, several Nigerian stars made sure to follow the theme with many of them showing off their bold and creative fashion side.

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was the star of the night as she emerged as the winner in the Best Dress category, smiling home with a cash prize of N500,000.

More kiddies fashion

Have you run out of fashion inspirations when it comes to dressing up your kids in style? Well, you're in luck because Olianna and Olivia have got you covered.

The adorable twin sisters are some of the fast-rising kid fashionistas to look out for in Nigeria and it is not hard to understand why.

Displayed across their social media page are photos of the twin sisters fashionably dressed in colourful and stunning outfits which will have anyone applauding.

Source: Legit.ng