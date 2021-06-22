Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition star, Tolani Baj prides herself as probably the 'baddest madam' in the group with her sassy and fierce nature.

Ever since the show ended, she has worked hard to be a trailblazer different in every aspect from any other female that has ever been on the show.

Tolani Baj has also defined her fashion style as simple, stylish and comfortable. Legit.ng has compiled beautiful photos of her rocking different black outfits and styles.

Tolani Baj's style is simple and comfortable Photo credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

1. Miss pretty

Tolani Baj sports a simple look in this monochrome two-piece, with befitting hair, bag, and makeup to finish up.

We definitely won't overlook her 'popping' skin.

2. Drama Queen

This was the reality star's look to a movie premiere and the drama going on with the dress and the sleeves are giving life.

The colour black is elegant for people who can weave it into styles and trends.

3. Boss Babe

Tolani was captured in all the entirety of black as a colour and she looked gorgeous in it.

She had just the right amount of black on, in essential pieces of course.

4. The Shirt Dress

The popular saying less is more is apt for this simple yet elegant look. As the fashionista that the reality star is, a waist belt simply did the transformation magic.

5. Legs Out

This is how to show up for a formal dinner as the boss babe on the block. We daresay it takes a level of boldness to show this much skin and legs anywhere.

6. The Two-Piece

A two-piece is perhaps the most simple style to pull off, but the style of whoever rocks it makes it appealing or just there.

Tolani Baj bodied this well, we love the subtle peek and the fact that she paired the outfit with sneakers.

Tolani mercilessly drags Prince

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show had ex-housemates spilling tea, dragging each other and the drama that followed was a sight to behold.

Prince got the chance to express his mind about Tolani Baj going after Vee's man in the house even though they were best friends.

Tolani found Prince's statement funny and after laughing, she said that if he had been man enough, she would not have gone after Neo.

Source: Legit Nigeria