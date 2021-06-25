Talented Nollywood actress, Lisa Omorodion, is big, bold, and fabulous, and she knows it!

The screen diva is never afraid to put her curves out there and for many who struggle with accepting their bodies, Lisa serves as a constant reminder that love and acceptance are the only way forward in the journey of self-love.

The actress knows how to carry herself with style. Photo credit: @lisaomorodion

Source: Instagram

Going through her Instagram feed, it is not hard to decipher just how well the actress loves and adores her body shape.

Known for her love for figure-hugging outfits, Omorodion has got curves in all the right places and isn't afraid to flaunt them.

Legit.ng has gathered photos of the actress rocking the big, bold, and beautiful look in style.

Check out thirteen times Omorodion left fans impressed:

1. Rocking a blue velvet dress

2. Asoebi ready

3. Who said big girls can't rock crop tops?

4. In this beautiful fit and flare dress

5. The stunning peplum dress

6. Fierce in leopard print

7. Looking elegant in this yellow number

8. The film star rocked this flowy print dress effortlessly

9. Hot and spicy

10. This stunning look deserves an award!

11. Rich aunty vibes

12. Slaying in this Ankara patch dress

13. Lisa is always red carpet ready

