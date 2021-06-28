Zaire Wade’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend, college

Zaire Wade is an American high school basketball player and celebrity kid known for playing for Brewster Academy. He is the first-born child of the famous Miami Heat NBA player and legend Dwyane Wade.

Zaire Wade poses on the court after a game between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Arena on February 25, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cassy Athena

Source: Getty Images

Zaire Wade started his career at the age of 10 and has been very active on the court since then. Despite setbacks in his career during his senior year in high school, he has received numerous offers from different colleges. So, where will Zaire Wade be attending college? Stick around to find this and more regarding Zaire Wade's life.

Profile summary

Name: Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade

Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 4th February 2002

: 4th February 2002 Age: 19 years old (as of 2021)

19 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Height in metres : 1.91 m

: 1.91 m Height in centimetres : 191 cm

: 191 cm Weight in kilograms : 79 kg

: 79 kg Weight in pounds: 174 lbs

174 lbs Body measurements: 41-30-35 inches

41-30-35 inches Bicep size : 14.5 inches

: 14.5 inches Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair color : Black

: Black Eye color: Black

Black Father : Dwyane Wade

: Dwyane Wade Mother: Siohvaughn Funches

Siohvaughn Funches Profession: Professional basketball player

Professional basketball player Position: Point Guard

Zaire Wade’s biography

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire is no stranger to the limelight. He has occasionally accompanied his father to his basketball games. Dwayne's children would at times try taking shots with their dad during warm-up. Zaire and his dad share a strong bond.

How old is Zaire Wade?

As of 2021, Zaire Wade's age 19 years old. Zaire Wade's birthday is on 4th February. He was born on 4th February 2002 to parents Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches.

Dwyane Wade poses for a photo with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and children, Kaavia Union Wade, Zaire, Xavier and Zion Wade on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Zaire has three siblings. He has two sisters, Zaya and Kaavia, and a younger brother, Xavier.

Zaire Wade's mom and dad were high school sweethearts but separated in 2007. After his parents' separation in 2007, his dad and mum were locked in a lengthy custody battle that was only settled in 2011. Dwyane Wade won the battle. The judge issued the following statement during her ruling:

This court finds that (Siohvaughn Wade) has embarked on an unstoppable and relentless pattern of conduct for over two years to alienate the children from their father, and lacks either the ability or the willingness to facilitate, let alone encourage, a close and continuing relationship between them.

Education, career and stats

The celebrity kid began his basketball career after joining Mount Carmel High School in Chicago as a freshman. He attended the school together with his cousin Dahveon Morris. The two, who are close friends, played for the school's team.

Zaire Wade #2 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Hannah Foslien

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, it was announced that the star would switch school and attend the Sierra Canyon School. The school, a private, coeducational day school, is located in Chatsworth's Los Angeles neighbourhood. He attended the school for his senior year. The school is known for its basketball prowess and has produced Division I athletes.

However, his playing time at Sierra Canyon was limited due to an ankle injury he sustained. During his time at the school, he linked up with LeBron James's son Bronny James who was in his freshmen year.

Additionally, the school was full of elite talents such as five-star prospect shooting guard B.J. Boston, five-star small forward Ziaire Williams and four-star power forward Terren Frank.

In April 2020, Zaire announced that he would be attending the Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for his post-grad year. The school has a history of producing talented players such as Will Barton, Devonte’ Graham, Donovan Mitchell, Thomas Robinson, and T.J. Warren.

Zaire Wade #2 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers catches the ball in the first half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

According to 247Sports, Zaire Wade's stats are pretty impressive. Zaire is a three-star player ranked No. 197 in the country and No. 32 among point guards, as per the 247 composite rankings.

He picked up his first Division I offer in August of 2018 from the University of Nebraska and has since received scholarships from Toledo, Rhode Island and DePaul. Additionally, the celebrity kid was recently offered a scholarship by the University of South Carolina

Who is he dating?

The young and upcoming basketball player is currently dating his high school sweetheart. Zaire Wade's girlfriend Jaynell Pittman has even posted pictures on her social media. Zaire has also posted his girlfriend Jaynell on his Instagram page.

How tall is Zaire Wade?

Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade's height is 6 ft 3 in. He is slightly shorter than his father, who measures 6 ft 4 in.

Zaire Wade looks on during a game at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cassy Athena

Source: Getty Images

Zaire Wade has shown much potential in his basketball career. Being the son of one of Miami Heat's greats sure comes with the pressure to perform. However, given that he learns from one of the best, it is logical to say that he has a promising career ahead of him.

READ ALSO: Kevin Hart’s wife: what is there to know about Eniko Parrish?

Legit.ng recently reported about Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Commonly referred to as Enikobaby by many of her fans, she has been married to her husband Kelvin Hart for five years. She has played a supportive role to her husband, and the two continue to enjoy their relationship.

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, is a strong woman who is always by his side during both happy and sad moments.

Source: Legit.ng