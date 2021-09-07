Aaron Kyro’s biography: age, height, wife, sponsors, net worth

Aaron Kyro is a professional American skateboarder and YouTuber. He is the founder of Braille Skateboarding, which is now the largest skateboarding channel on YouTube. His purpose is to get as many people into skateboarding as possible. Interestingly, he has been skateboarding for over two decades.

American professional skater Aaron Kyro. Photo: @aaronkyro

Source: Instagram

Kyro is, undoubtedly, among the best skateboarders in the world. His passion for the sport started at age 10. Over the years, he has worked with various notable brands. Here is everything you need to know about his career and personal life.

Aaron Kyro’s profile summary

Full name: Aaron Kyro

Aaron Kyro Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10th September 1983

10th September 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2021)

38 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence: San Lorenzo, California, United States

San Lorenzo, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Scientology

Scientology Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143.5

143.5 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Not known

Not known Father: Jeff Kyro

Jeff Kyro Sibling: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Danielle Kyro

Danielle Kyro High school: Red Lodge High School

Red Lodge High School University: The University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia Profession: Professional skateboarder, YouTuber

Professional skateboarder, YouTuber Instagram: @aaronkyro

@aaronkyro YouTube: Braille Skateboarding

Braille Skateboarding Website: brailleskateboarding.com

Aaron Kyro's biography

Kyro was born in Denver, Colorado, in the USA and grew up in Red Lodge, Montana. Later, his family relocated to San Francisco, California.

The name of his father is Jeff Kyro, while the identity of his mother remains a mystery. Also, he was raised alongside one sibling whose name is yet to be known.

He went to Red Lodge High School. After graduating high school, Aaron reportedly attended The University of British Columbia for his higher education.

How old is Aaron Kyro?

He was born on 10 September 1983. Therefore, at the time of writing, Aaron Kyro’s age is 38 years.

Career

Aaron Kyro, the founder of Braille Skateboarding. Photo: @aaronkyro

Source: Instagram

Aaron Kyro’s skateboarding journey has lasted for over two decades. His love for the sport started when he was ten years old. Currently, he is among the best athletes in the field, with a massive following on social media and YouTube.

Besides being a pro skater, he is an instructor. In 2017, he founded Braille Skate University, an online skating school. His dream has been to help as many people get into skateboarding as possible.

Later, he created the Braille Skateboarding YouTube channel. Currently, the channel boasts over 5.6 million subscribers. It was formed on 25th December 2005 and has over 1.6 billion views as of September 2021.

Aaron Kyro’s sponsors

Who is Aaron Kyro sponsored by? In his career, he has worked with notable brands such as:

Volcom

Real

Thunder

Bones wheels

Swiss Bearings

Circa shoes

ReVive Skateboards

aM grip

Brisk Iced Tea

Atlas Skateshop

Aaron Kyro’s net worth

He has made an impressive fortune as a pro skater. He is allegedly worth $2 million as of 2021. However, this information about his net worth is not official. He is yet to declare his wealth publicly.

Who is Aaron Kyro’s wife?

He is married to Danielle Kyro. The love birds tied the knot in 2010. How did they meet? Their first meeting reportedly happened at Aaron Kyro's Scientology course class. They are currently residing in San Lorenzo, California, in the USA.

Body statistics

How tall is Aaron Kyro? He is 5′ 8″ (173) tall. He weighs 143.5 lbs, which is 65 kg.

What is Aaron Kyro’s shoe size? The size of his shoes is 10 (US).

What happened to Aaron Kyro?

Kyro has been skating for over 20 years. Photo: @aaronkyro

Source: Instagram

In April 2021, he announced that he was quitting skateboarding to pursue a career in the music scene – rap. The news attracted mixed reactions from his fans, with many opposing his decision.

For days, the “Aaron quits skateboarding and becomes a rapper” news hit the headlines. He continues to share skateboarding content on his YouTube and social media platforms.

Why did Aaron Kyro step down as CEO? He did not reveal the reason for stepping down. However, according to Actions Sports Culture, he wanted to focus on future projects and maintaining his skateboarding skills.

Aaron Kyro is convinced that it is possible to push skateboarding into the world's largest sport by motivation, teaching, and inspiration. Since launching his career, he has worked with various notable brands, making his dream come true.

READ ALSO: Ben Mallah’s biography: age, net worth, wife, death rumours

Legit.ng published the biography of Ben Mallah. He is an established American real estate tycoon and entrepreneur. He was born in October 1965 and currently lives in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

Mallah is the founder of Equity Management Partners Inc. Currently, he has an impressive net worth of $250 million. He is also the husband of Karla Nila.

Source: Legit