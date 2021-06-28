Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade took to social media to share some adorable photos with his daughter Azariah

Azariah clocked a new age and the film star took out time to make his daughter have a memorable time

The five-year-old girl wore a matching colour of swimsuits with her actor dad as they had fun in the water

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Actor Gbenro Ajibade and actress Osas Ighodaro may not be together as a couple anymore, but there is no doubt that they are doing great at co-parenting their daughter Azariah.

The actors' daughter recently clocked five and they took to social media to celebrate her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Gbenro Ajibade treats his daughter to a fun day out. Photos: @gbenroajibade

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter

In the mood of celebration, Ajibade treated Azariah to a beautiful outing. The Nollywood actor shared photos of the numerous things he did with his daughter on his Instagram page.

Azariah and her dad were spotted at an amusement park where she had fun running under showers of water, playing in a pool, and sliding down a water slide.

The little girl looked excited as she seemed to enjoy her day out with her dad.

Check out some photos below. Swipe left to view more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sweet reactions

Ajibade's fans and celebrity friends took to his comment section to comment on his beautiful post.

ivie_okujaye:

"Lol, why am I smiling soooo much!"

amzyblog:

"Awwwhhh.....you are such a caring lovely Daddy. Enjoy yourself, Princess."

realchiomaude:

"Memories."

finest_ng_:

"Proud father."

iamkwinkimberly:

"Awww. So adorable."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her son's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe actress organised an intimate party for her son and his friends.

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared a video showing the preparation she was making. The video showed a beautifully decorated part of Mercy's house with chairs and tables set.

In another photo posts, the actress and her son took some snapshots behind his birthday banner. They were also spotted with Olajuwon's birthday cake.

Source: Legit