Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has excitedly taken to her social media page to announce the birthday of her son Olajuwon

The mother of two showered her son with beautiful compliments, noting that the birthday boy is her everything

Mercy also shared her plans for Olajuwon's birthday online, adding that she would update her fans as everything goes

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is doing all she can to make her son Olajuwon have a beautiful 11th birthday.

The young boy turned a new year on Friday, June 18, and his mother took to social media to share the good news.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates as her son Juwon clocks 11. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her son

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared a video showing the preparation she was making.

The video showed a beautifully decorated part of Mercy's house with chairs and tables set.

According to her, the birthday party is an intimate one for her son and his friends.

In another photo posts, the actress and her son took some snapshots behind his birthday banner.

They were also spotted with Olajuwon's birthday cake.

Sweet reactions

Mercy's friends and fans celebrated Olajuwon with her.

moyolawalofficial:

"What a beautiful mama."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"A jere won lo. happy birthday my darling son."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday cute son llnp."

monalisacode:

"It’s the outfit for me."

lauraikeji:

"Awww I thought I was one of his close friends."

alonge.temitope:

"Happy birthday juwon."

phemm__phelhix:

"Happy birthday."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy revealed that her first child, Michelle Gentry, hit one million followers on Instagram.

The obviously proud mother shared a video of herself doing the most while making sure she captured her daughter at her best angles as she tried to take a photo of her.

Mercy said she was the coolest mother ever and revealed that she was the one responsible for taking her daughter’s lovely photos whenever she returned to Nigeria for the holidays.

Source: Legit