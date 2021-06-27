Nigerian singer Simi recently got her gans and followers gushing after she took to social media to make a post

The Duduke crooner, her daughter Adejare and her husband Adekunle Gold were all spotted looking beautiful

Simi had only beautiful words for her husband whom she said took care of her daughter throughout that day

Fans and followers of singer Simi had nothing but love for the actress as she recently shared some photos on social media.

The singer, her husband Adekunle Gold, and their daughter recently stepped out in the US and Simi shared the special moment with her online family.

Singer Simi shared family photos online. Photos: @symplysimi

Simi and her beautiful family

In the photos, the singer was spotted carrying their daughter while her husband stood beside them for a photo. Someone must have said something funny as the family had beautiful smiles on their faces.

According to Simi, Adekunle Gold tended to Adejare almost throughout the period they were out for.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to view more:

Sweet reactions

Beautiful love emojis and comments poured in from the couple's fans.

ms_dsf:

"Even me I’m smiling."

kaylahoniwo:

"So fun !!!!! Memories."

arikeola_pearl0:

"Opoor aunty simi."

theunregulardj:

"Family is such a beautiful thing."

moradeke_:

"Wahala for who no get husband."

the_alake:

"It’s Deja’s laugh for me."

Simi denies being pregnant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi shared a photo showing Deja with her hands on the floor, her legs were raised a bit as she looked behind her through the space in her legs.

As expected, fans took to Simi's Insta story to react to her post. According to her, a lot of people said that when kids give such a pose, it means that their mother is pregnant.

According to Simi, Deja gave the same pose months back and she is yet to notice any pregnancy. She then jokingly warned those fans talking about pregnancy to be careful so that she does not block them.

