Controversial Nollywood actress Nkech Blessing Sunday got her fans and followers gushing on social media

The actress, who hasn't been in the news for a while, recently stepped out for an event that saw her all dressed up

Nkechi shared photos online and she was spotted looking gorgeous in a beautiful black dress with an animal skin-like scarf by the hem of her top

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her Instagram page to make a promise to her fans and followers.

The actress, who recently stepped out for an event with her colleague Toyin Abraham, was spotted looking beautiful in a lovely black dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Nkechi Blessing says she'll be staying classy all year. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'I have changed' - Nkechi tells her followers

Nkechi shared a beautiful photo of herself and most importantly, showed off her wedding ring as she placed her hand on the steering wheel of her car.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Nkechi said she would be staying classy all year.

The film star noted that she has changed from the 'agbero' that people know. According to her, her new level requires new behaviour.

Check out the photo and her caption below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sweet reactions

As expected, Nigerians gathered in her comment section to react.

isbae_u:

"Too cute."

stannze:

"Looking so gorgeous."

every.thing_savage:

"I hardly comment but abegg nkechi you too fine like wahhhh."

i_am_wf_richguy:

"You wey go give them hot hot now if they do anyhow."

ademolatajibola:

"Amennnn. stubborn Geh."

dcfather01:

"Is the smile for me."

Nkechi Blessing blasts her colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress accused some of her colleagues of trying to break her relationship.

In a video shared on her Snapchat page, Nkechi said people had been opening several fake pages to say bad things about her to her husband.

She went ahead to say that he always forwarded the negative messages to her because he doesn’t care and loves her with her craziness.

Not stopping there, the movie star took to her Instagram story to throw shots at people who do not want to see her happy. See the post below:

Source: Legit Newspaper