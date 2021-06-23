Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently recalled a statement made by someone to her in the past

The actress stated that someone took a swipe at her when she bought her Bentley car and she decided to save the person's shade

A few years later, the mother of one said she's adding a Maybach to the fleet of cars in her garage

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is set to purchase a luxury car and the mother of one could not help but look back at a time in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared an Instagram post directed at her some years back.

Tonto Dikeh and her hater

The film star said she saved the post after she bought herself a Bentley. Someone on Instagram then said the actress was lying, adding that a Fulani herdsman could also buy a Bentley in their dream.

The poster also told Tonto that if she truly bought a car, she should share a photo of the receipt and the car dealer's office.

According to the mother of one, she would soon be adding a Maybach to her fleet of cars.

Read the full post below:

Fans congratulate Tonto

The actress got congratulatory messages from her friends and fans.

Tonto Dikeh talks about her old self

Legit.ng earlier reported that a faceless individual who claimed to be called Adaobi Ezechukwu rained curses on the actress and her son.

The faceless individual seemed to be upset that the actress was hosting a giveaway while poor people were dying.

Reacting to the post, Tonto said that when she was still in the world, those were the kind of people she used to trace and beat up with her boys.

