Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal accident on Tuesday morning, October 28, with an elderly man pronounced dead at the scene

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was heading to training when he rammed his car into the 81-year-old, who had suffered a medical episode

The man was unable to move himself away from oncoming traffic before the impact, but Martinez escaped the incident unhurt

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday morning, October 28, when an elderly man was pronounced dead.

The shot-stopper was driving to training when he hit an 81-year-old man, who was said to have suffered a medical episode just before the incident.

Further reports have it that the man, who was in his electric chair, could not move himself away from the oncoming traffic before the impact.

Josep Martinez was heading to Tuesday's training when he hit an 81-year-old man. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the Via Bergamo area of Fenegro, in the province of Como, near Inter's training complex, Appiano Gentile, One Football reports.

Martinez was unhurt at the scene, but the goalie appeared traumatised as he was provided with first aid

Sadly, despite the quick arrival of medical personnel and an air ambulance, the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the tragic news, Inter immediately called off the day's press conference as manager Christian Chivu was scheduled to meet with the media at 1pm.

The Serie A outfit is billed for a clash with Fiorentina on Wednesday evening.

Mirror reports that Martinez is currently Inter's second-choice goalkeeper and was on the bench for Saturday's 3-1 loss to Napoli.

Since his arrival at the club from Genoa in 2024, the shot-stopper has managed 12 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He was impressive during his time at Las Palmas, having spent time with Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia. He moved to Leipzig in 2020 before joining Genoa two years later.

Martinez has made two appearances this season as he was in action in their 2-1 win over Sassulo and then their 2-0 win over Cagliari.

The 27-year-old was also in action for the full 90 minutes when Inter faced off with Atletico Madrid during the international break.

It remains uncertain what course the authorities, club or player will take as police have launched an investigation. He ought to be named on the bench for their game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Inter's other backup goalkeeper, Raffaele Di Gennaro, has been ruled out for a month, having had surgery for a scaphoid fracture.

Josep Martinez is Inter Milan's second-choice goalkeeper. Photo: Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

Marvin Brown dies at 42

Legit.ng earlier reported that tributes have continued to pour in for former England star Marvin Brown, who tragically passed away at the age of 42.

The former U16 and U17 striker succumbed to a rare type of cancer, having battled with a terminal ailment for some time.

The ex-Bristol City forward passed away on Monday, October 28, after being transferred to end-of-life care at home on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng