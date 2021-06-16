Nigerian singer Simi recently took to her social media page to share a photo of her beautiful daughter Deja

The little girl was spotted with her hands on the floor and her head bent as if she was looking behind her through her legs

The Duduke crooner then stated that her daughter comes up with different styles every day but her fans do not think so

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Simi seems to be amazed by the different poses that her daughter Deja gives everyday.

The mother of one recently shared a photo on her Instagram story and the baby girl was seen in a funny pose.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Singer Simi says her daughter Deja gives funny poses everyday. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

One-year-old Deja

In the photo Simi shared, Deja's hands were on the floor, her legs raised a bit as she looks behind her through the space in her legs.

According to Simi, every new day comes with a new style from the 1-year-old.

Hilarious Reaction

As expected, fans took to Simi's Insta story to react to her post. According to her, a lot of people said that when kids give such a pose, it means that their mother is pregnant.

According to Simi, Deja gave that pose months back and she is yet to notice any pregnancy.

She then jokingly warned those fans talking about pregnancy to be careful so that she does not block them.

Check out Deja and Simi's responses below:

Singer Simi says she is not pregnant. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Deja rides in a cute car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi shared a video showing her 1-year-old in a beautiful gold car.

In the video, Adejare was spotted in a beautiful flowery top as she stood in her toy car which seemed to be moving on its own.

There was no iota of fear in Adejare as she seemed to be enjoying the car as it moved her around.

The video post got Simi's fans and followers talking in her comment section. A fan said he thought Deja's car was a real one.

Source: Legit.ng