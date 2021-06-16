Singer Simi Reacts As Fans Say She Is Pregnant After Daughter Deja Gave Funny Pose
- Nigerian singer Simi recently took to her social media page to share a photo of her beautiful daughter Deja
- The little girl was spotted with her hands on the floor and her head bent as if she was looking behind her through her legs
- The Duduke crooner then stated that her daughter comes up with different styles every day but her fans do not think so
Nigerian singer Simi seems to be amazed by the different poses that her daughter Deja gives everyday.
The mother of one recently shared a photo on her Instagram story and the baby girl was seen in a funny pose.
One-year-old Deja
In the photo Simi shared, Deja's hands were on the floor, her legs raised a bit as she looks behind her through the space in her legs.
According to Simi, every new day comes with a new style from the 1-year-old.
Hilarious Reaction
As expected, fans took to Simi's Insta story to react to her post. According to her, a lot of people said that when kids give such a pose, it means that their mother is pregnant.
According to Simi, Deja gave that pose months back and she is yet to notice any pregnancy.
She then jokingly warned those fans talking about pregnancy to be careful so that she does not block them.
Check out Deja and Simi's responses below:
Deja rides in a cute car
Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi shared a video showing her 1-year-old in a beautiful gold car.
In the video, Adejare was spotted in a beautiful flowery top as she stood in her toy car which seemed to be moving on its own.
There was no iota of fear in Adejare as she seemed to be enjoying the car as it moved her around.
The video post got Simi's fans and followers talking in her comment section. A fan said he thought Deja's car was a real one.
Source: Legit.ng