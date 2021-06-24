Media personality Nenny B has taken to social media to express how she feels about the BBNaija Lockdown reunion

The beautiful woman asked a question and went further to explain what she means about them

Nenny then told Nigerians to stop supporting what should be rebuked in the name of speaking out with boldness

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Not everyone is comfortable with everything they are hearing from the ex-housemates at the BBNaija Lockdown reunion and media personality Nenny B is one of them.

The media woman took to her social media page to express her thoughts about some things.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Media personality Nenny B tackles BBNaija ex-housemates. Photos: @nenny_b

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nenny B wants to know if there are still decent girls in Nigeria

The media personality, on her Instagram story, asked if there are girls who carry themselves with grace and not confidence in stupidity.

Read what she said below:

"Girls who make out time to enjoy themselves but know what's ladylike and what's not. Girls that know it's good to have fun but also know it has to be done in moderation. Girls with dignity. Girls who can't be shameless because they have something to lose and people to respect. Girls who can be edgy but not fall off the edge. Girls who are very much aware that certain things should be kept sacred and even if you indulge in it, you make sure it's kept private and not using microphones to shout it up and down. Stop normalising shamelessness."

Media personality Nenny B talks about BBNaija reunion drama. Photos: @nenny_b

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Praise reacts to Ka3na's revelation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Praise said he doesn't kiss and tell. He had taken to his Instagram page to share a photo of the outfit he wore to the reunion.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Praise described himself as a gentleman.

Not many people agreed with his gentleman post. Some people said he shared something that was meant to be kept secret with four people.

nnelybest_:

"You told Lucy, Kiddwaya, Prince, and Neo the truth but u don't kiss and tell? Oversabi na ur problem, next time talk less and observe more."

Source: Legit