Burna Boy and Wizkid recently made Nigerians proud when they brought home the coveted Grammy awards

Recording academy member, Richardine Bartee in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, revealed that Adekunle Gold, Patoranking and Olamide are well on their way to getting theirs too

Bartee is a publicist who has worked with different African artistes and is dedicated to promoting their projects

Winning a Grammy is probably the biggest highlight in the career of any artiste who has put in a lot of work in their career.

It is no wonder Nigerians rejoiced when Burna Boy's Twice as Tall album won in the Best Global Music Album category and Wizkid also snatched one for his song with Beyonce under the Best Music Video category.

Richardine Bartee commends Nigerian artistes Photo credit: @richardinebartee/@olamide/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, publicist and recording academy member, Richardine Bartee explained how people get nominated for the prestigious award, and the next set of Nigerian artistes that might win one in five years.

The publicist has worked with superstars in Africa and Nigerian artistes such as Davido and Peruzzi.

She revealed that she loves the fact that there is always music coming out of Nigeria with proper cultural representation.

Richardine briefly explained the process that proceeds the Grammy nomination of any artiste and touched on how important promotion is for any project.

Nigeria to the world

Bartee recently got roasted on Twitter by people who did not believe Wizkid won a Grammy after she asked for African artistes who would win Grammy awards in five years besides the singer and Burna Boy.

With reference to her experience with Nigerian artistes, she revealed that the kind of music Adekunle Gold does has put him on the path to probably snatching a Grammy award in five years.

Other singers who are doing great like Adekunle Gold and might get it are Patoranking, Olamide, Bella Shmurda, Rema and Oxlade are other musicians.

Watch the video below:

Seun Kuti shades Wizkid's Grammy win

Fela's son Seun Kuti took to social media to set the records straight about his music career and the achievements he has made over the years.

The singer said he was one of the four Nigerians who were nominated for a Grammy award. He stated this during a live video on IG after a follower said he does not sing good songs.

According to him, his brother Femi, juju singer Sunny Ade and Burna Boy are the Nigerians who have been nominated for the renowned award.

Source: Legit.ng