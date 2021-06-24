Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo plays the role of a frustrated upcoming artist in a new Nollywood film

In a report sent to Legit.ng, the star expressed excitement at featuring in his first Nollywood movie

Brymo places the role of a struggling artist trying to make the most of his hit record, in the movie titled Price of Admission

He might be one of Nigeria’s best vocalist with at least a critically acclaimed album, but in a new film, Brymo was a frustrated upcoming singer caught up in the world of payola.

The singer featured in his first Nollywood movie. Photo credit: @brymolawale

In his acting debut, Brymo plays the role of an upcoming artist Kola who tries to make the most out of his new hit record to get himself and his sister out of the slums of Lagos.

The demands of radio personalities to play his record and give him a platform led him to desperate actions.

‘Price Of Admission’, which has premiered on Youtube, is a film that explores the culture of payola in the music industry.

Speaking about the film in a report sent to Legit.ng, Brymo had this to say:

"Price of Admission showcases the struggle some talents go through to break into the music business. It was quite easy for me to jump on this, I’m happy to lend my art towards a good cause. Hopefully, we passed a strong message with this one.”

The short film also is starring Folu Storms and Femi Branch was directed by Udoka Oyeka.

The director recently released the short film on YouTube, months after its private screening held in Lagos.

