A support group under the ruling APC, APC National Youth Vanguard, said one Haruna Alfa is impersonating its leadership

The youth group said Alfa and hos cohorts have organised an event where they intend to give awards to some APC chiftain

APC National Youth Vanguard, Comrade Bashir Mohammed Bello urged the APC leadership and the public not to have any dealing with Alfa and his cohorts

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The national leadership of the APC National Youth Vanguard has raised an alarm over the alleged impersonation of the group and her leadership by one Mr Haruna Alfa and others.

In a press release signed by Comrade Bashir Mohammed Bello, the national coordinator, and Comrade Kingsley Omadoye, the south-south coordinator, the APC group said it has written the national leadership of the APC over the development, Channels TV reported.

APC supporters celebrate with party flags in Abuja, Nigeria, after President Mohammadu Buhari was re-elected on February 26, 2019. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the group's leadership, Comrade Bello said the Jibrilla Madu Gadzama was the national coordinator from 2013 until he left the APC before the 2019 election, a copy of the statement sighted by Legit.ng on Facebook also indicates.

Bello said he stepped up from his previous position as the national secretary to become the national coordinator after Gadzama's exit, in line with the group's constitution.

He said Alfa has never been a member of the APC youth group, adding that the leadership of the group is shocked that he is conducting himself as the national coordinator.

The group reportedly displayed some documents while talking to newsmen to show that it has duly registered as a support group of the ruling APC since 2013.

Comrade Bello said Alfa and his cohorts have organised an event scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 26, to give awards to unsuspecting members of the APC:.

Bello, therefore, notified the public and the APC leadership to stop any kind of dealing with Alfa and his group.

The group also said it has mandated its legal team to ensure that the group is protected from being use by fraudulent elements to dupe uninformed members of the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Anambra 2021: APC reveals strategy to defeat APGA, PDP, others

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, members of the APC in the state have been asked to close ranks in order to be victorious at the poll.

Speaking against the backdrop of intense crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a leading pressure group, the APC Patriots, said that the party has better chance to win the election.

In a statement by the spokesman of the APC Patriots, Victor Afam Ogene, the group said that the APGA’s participation in the next election remains a matter of conjecture.

Source: Legit