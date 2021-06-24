The Anambra chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its victory is sure in the forthcoming election in the state

Victor Afam Ogene, the spokesman of the APC Patriots, stated that all political odds in the state favour the APC to take over the state

Ogene also noted that both the APGA and the PDP have been entangled in legal tussles that would eventually consume them

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have been asked to close ranks in order to be victorious at the poll.

The Sun reports that while speaking against the backdrop of intense crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a leading pressure group, the APC Patriots said that the party has better chance to win the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would win the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. Credit: APC Nigeria.

APC remains party to beat in Anambra

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement by the spokesman of the APC Patriots, Victor Afam Ogene, the group said that the APGA’s participation in the next election remains a matter of conjecture.

He said:

“Given the procedural imperfections that attended APGA’s screening process, leading to the unfazed disqualification of otherwise qualified aspirants, and the musical chairs trailing the party’s national chairmanship, APGA’s participation in this year’s Anambra governorship election remains a matter of conjecture."

The group added that the multiplicity of court injunctions and rulings emerging from the camps of the PDP's disparate godfathers, and unending disputations over which delegates’ list to work with, has cast the party in legal entanglement that can only be resolved way after the November 6 election.

Soludo reacts after winning APGA governorship ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, said he is a “poor boy” that has been favoured by God.

It was reported that the former CBN governor said this during his acceptance speech on Wednesday, June 23, after winning the Anambra governorship primary election of the APGA.

In the speech which he published on Facebook, Soludo noted that he decided to come home and serve his people with the wealth of experience he has acquired.

