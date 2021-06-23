The All Progressives Congress in Ondo state is mourning the death of one of its top members who was attacked by unknown persons

The party described the late politician, Bamidele Isibor, as a dependable ally who was deeply committed to the development of the party at the grassroots

The APC demanded the prosecution of those behind the attack on the politician and called for stakeholders to support efforts by the government to make Ondo state crime-free

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Akure, Ondo state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bamidele Isibor, has died from wounds he sustained during an attack by gunmen.

Isibor was a member Ondo state executive committee of the APC in Ose local government area of the state, The Sun reported.

The APC is unhappy over killing of its chieftain. Photo: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The party disclosed that the politician was attacked along Ifon-Imoru road at the weekend in the company of others, on his way to Ifon area after a political function.

He was said to have died on Monday, June 22, from his injuries.

APC reacts to Bamidele Isibor's killing

A spokesperson for the Ondo APC, Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the death of the party chieftain.

He condemned the violent attack on the politician which led to his death, The Nation reported.

Kalejaiye said:

“Security challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State for which so much has been done.

''The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the state government to stamp out all forms of criminality.''

The APC spokesperson sent condolence messages to the family members of the late politician over the sad incident.

Gbajabiamila urges APC to remain relevant

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has opened up on how the ruling APC can remain relevant in the country

He said for the APC to survive in Nigeria, there must be a deliberate and effective system of leadership recruitment to identify and prepare people, especially the youths to occupy the important offices of the party and government.

Gbajabiamila made the remark on Monday, June 21, at the 2021 Progressives Youth Conference of the APC in Abuja.

Source: Legit