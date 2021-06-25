A Nigerian pastor, Omotosho Tope Joseph, has shared what he claimed to be his prophecy about popular reality show, BBNaija

The preacher man took to Facebook to claim that God was going to make one of the housemates on the show set the house ablaze for Jesus

Interestingly a number of the pastor’s fans took to the comment section to say amen to his prophecy, a few however condemned it

The BBNaija reality show has always drawn criticism from a number of people who call for it to be cancelled. However, a Nigerian pastor, Omotosho Tope Joseph, has shared what God allegedly told him about the show with fans.

Taking to his Facebook page, the preacher alerted fans of his prophecy. According he saw God hijacking the BBNaija show.

Explaining further, Omotosho claimed that one of the housemates shall set the house ablaze for Jesus. He told his followers to look out for the prophecy coming to pass.

Pastor Omotosho Tope Joseph shared his prophecy about BBNaija. Photos: Omotosho Tope Joseph.

Source: Facebook

In his words:

“PROPHECY ALERT

~”I SEE GOD HIJACKING THIS YEAR BIG BROTHER NIGERIA WITH MIGHTY REVIVAL. WATCH THIS PROPHECY IT WILL COME TO PASS ONE OF THEM SHALL SET THE HOUSE ABLAZE FOR JESUS”.

#OTJSAWIT2021.”

See his post below:

Reactions from fans

Despite the pastor not sharing more details on what he meant by his prophecy, a number of Nigerians took to the comment section to react to his post.

Majority of them said amen to Omotosho’s prophecy while a few of them condemned him for wishing ill upon another person’s business.

Read some of their comments below:

Michael Elvis:

“I can't wait to see that manifest. Amen.”

Tonia Iwegbu:

“AMEN. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ for that program is satanic.”

Omotayo Falope:

“Amen! Nigerian youth will be diverted away from nonsense on TV.”

Bentley Ik:

“And see people of Christ praying and saying amen for someone business to crumble . And you all are Christians mtcheew.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng