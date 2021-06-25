Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has accused some international agencies of diverting funds meant for the victims of Boko Haram attacks

Zulum made the revelation on Wednesday, June 23, in Maiduguri, while playing host to the ambassadors from the US and UK

The governor, however, noted that if the money is left unchecked, about 30% of the funding would not go to the target population

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Maiduguri, Borno state - Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has accused the United Nations and other international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) of diverting some of the funds donated for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

Premium Times reports that the governor made the allegation when he hosted the ambassador of the United States and the United Kingdom High Commissioner who paid him a courtesy call in his office on Wednesday, June 23.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has accused some UN officials and INGOs of diverting 30% of donour funds. Credit: Babagana Zulum.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“You may announce some heavy donations, but if this money is left unchecked, believe me sincerely 30% of this funding will not go to the target population."

Legit.ng gathered that the US ambassador, Mary Leonard, and her UK counterpart, Catriona Laing, met with major ‘stakeholders’ in the humanitarian services in Borno on the humanitarian and development priorities in northeast Nigeria.

According to the report, the two top diplomats had visited IDP camps, the military and some of the humanitarian offices before paying a courtesy call on the governor.

The visitors were led by the UN Humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon.

The UN said because of over a decade-old conflict, “over 3.2 million individuals are displaced, with 4.4 million food-insecure people at crisis and emergency levels and millions of civilians subjected to extreme hardships.”

Kallon said:

“In north-east Nigeria alone, 13.1 million people live in areas affected by conflict, out of whom 8.7 million need immediate assistance.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Zulum says famine may hit Borno over Boko Haram activities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Zulum declared that famine is imminent in the state unless its farmers can return to their farms.

It was reported that the governor told BBC Hausa Service that the situation has become pathetic in the state now.

Zulum said thousands of refugees who have returned to their communities have no food and cannot cultivate their farmland.

He stressed that people cannot be allowed to die of hunger. He added that he would not allow a situation where children cannot go to school.

The governor said the non-governmental organisations giving support have done their best but are no longer providing food assistance because they are overwhelmed.

Source: Legit