A pro-APC group says the security agencies in Nigeria are making progress in going after criminal elements in the country

The group said those hell-bent on causing confusion in the country are currently feeling the heat across the nation

The APC support group also outlined the progress made so far the security agencies urging them to sustain the tempo

FCT, Abuja - A group, APC Legacy and Awareness Campaign (APC-LAC) said peace is gradually returning to the country because the security agencies are now speaking the languages understood by bandits, terrorists, and members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) disturbing the peace of the nation.

The group, a newly-formed support group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 2.

The group said the fear that has gripped the nation in recent times is receding while confidence is being renewed as the security agencies are chasing down the criminals, and taking the battle to their domain.

President Buhari had earlier charged the security agencies to go after criminal elements in the country. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

More successes expected from sustained security operations

The group assured Nigerians that Nigeria will witness more progress on all security fronts in the next few months.

Legit.ng noted that the statement was signed by the APC national youth leader, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, former APC national publicity secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu, director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, and a media aide to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi.

Part of the statement read:

“From the southeast to the south-south up to the northeast and northwest, bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, and other criminal elements are being given bloodied noses, in fulfillment of Buhari’s pledge to speak to these undesirable elements in 'a language they would understand.'

“We commend our gallant security personnel and call on all Nigerians to support Nigeria’s armed forces for the war against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, abduction, and all crimes to succeed in Nigeria.”

No hiding place for the enemies of Nigeria

In a related development, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has stated that the Nigerian government urgently needs to secure the country and rid her of all criminal actors involved in terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, made the comment at a book launch attended by Legit.ng in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22.

Meanwhile, leaders of thought in both northern and southern Nigeria on Sunday, June 20 supported the position of southeast governors and other leaders in Igbo land insisting on a united country and distancing the region from secessionist calls by IPOB.

Declaring support for the southeast leaders stance, the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and its counterpart in the south-south zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said Nigeria is better off united.

Both the ACF and PANDEF admitted that the country is facing various challenges but it is not enough for anyone to secede.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that southeast leaders disowned the secessionist activities of IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria.

The decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

