Kingsley Moghalu has spoken on the growing call for secession from some persons and groups in the southeast

The former CBN deputy governor said at the moment, some local and global factors will work against the agitation

Moghalu on Tuesday, June 22, called on the region to focus more on producing a Nigerian president soon

Enugu - A former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, has given his opinion on why he feels the call for secession from the southeast will not pull through for now.

Moghalu delivering a speech in Enugu on Tuesday, June 22, noted that constitutional and international factors presently at play may hinder the fast-growing political agitation from reaching fruition.

He, therefore, called on political agitators to look beyond the immediate tension to a bright future that will benefit everyone.

The presidential hopeful opined that political survival for the region is continually strenuous due to the psychological impact of the civil war, The Guardian reports.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that this backdrop is part of the reason the region is calling for constitutional restructuring that will bring about regional autonomy, the demand for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, and secession, Vanguard also reported.

Nigerian Governor Finally Identifies People Funding Secessionists

Meanwhile, the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, had identified the people supporting the agitators. Ayade accused foreign countries of supporting agitators for secession in order to boost their gun business.

The governor made the disclosure on Thursday, June 3, to journalists after he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Though Ayade did not mention the name of any country, he, however, explained that some foreign nations target areas with natural resources and support secessionist agitations.

He went on to urge Nigerians to come together and support President Buhari to overcome insurgency.

The governor said:

“On one side, they’re funding enemies of state; on the other hand, they’re funding secessionists so that they can be in the business of guns.”

Lai Mohammed condemns calls for secession

Moreover, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, had discouraged the calls for secession by some groups in the country. He described the calls for secession as unacceptable.

Mohammed made the statement on Thursday, May 20, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) held in Bauchi state.

