A man has demonstrated a great deal of baking skill and proved that there are levels to this baking thing

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, the man left many awestruck with the creative and beautiful cake he made for a dentist

The colourful cake had a perfect dentition held firmly by baked mouth gums and had dentist equipment surrounded by it

A baker has been hailed on social media for his impressive work.

This is as the male baker Amoh Charming shared photos of a cake he had made for a dentist.

The baker fashioned the cake after a set of natural teeth and equipment used by dentists Photo Credit: Amoh Charming

Source: Facebook

In the post he made on a Facebook group called International Star Bakers, the cake looked like something that was handled by professionals.

It had perfect dentition which was held by mouth gum and had in its surrounding dentist equipment.

His baking skill blew people away

People showered encomiums on the creative baker as they gushed about him appealing it looked.

For some folks, it was the set of teeth that sparkled.

Sarah Francis reacted:

"It so real and beautiful."

Emenike Jennifer Ikechukwu commented:

"Wow that's beautiful."

Glory Otis wrote:

''Very beautiful ad nice!!!"

Teginald Charles said:

"Wow.

"This is really Good."

Source: Legit