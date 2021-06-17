Talented Ghanaian baker, Bakers King, is also a military officer, a fact most of his customers are not aware of

The gifted baker also known as Corporal Amenyo has only been in the craft for a year although he learned it as a child

The corporal in a recent interview revealed how his baking journey all started out and the inspiration behind his creative bakings

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Corporal Amenyo, a gifted Ghanaian military officer runs his own bakery called Bakers King and has emerged as one of Ghana's most extraordinary cake bakers.

The corporal who is located at Kojo Thomson Road, Adabraka, opposite Rawlings chambers in the Greater Accra Region stated in an exclusive interview with Yen.gh that his passion for baking dates way back.

Bakers King: Meet Ghanaian Military Officer who Creates Extraordinary cake Designs Credit: @de_bakers_king

Source: UGC

Where it all started

According to him, he picked the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it serious somewhere last year before the lockdown.

Just a year on, the Bakers King CEO has already created some amazing designs that are simply breathtaking.

Aside from taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world's best bakers.

When asked how he is able to come up with his designs, the talented baker said:

"I'm always on the lookout for the next challenging project. So when a client comes to me, I simply take their idea and come up with something extraordinary for their event."

Some amazing works so far

One of the talented baker's most challenging projects has been a castle cake that is able to light up.

He told YEN.com.gh that he had to employ the expertise of an electrician, carpenter, and other professionals.

Another one has been a gravity-defying cake that was turned upside down as well as a cake that descended from the roof.

Others have been a cake in the form of jollof rice, fresh chicken, a uniform of a general, and many more.

The talented young man says he is still looking for projects that would challenge him beyond anything he has ever done.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Female baker stuns the internet with her works

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented Nigerian baker had moulded onions and coconuts with flour.

The young lady with the Twitter handle @TheCakeChancery took to the social media platform to share adorable photos of her works and social media users were impressed.

The young lady said baking is lucrative but tedious, adding that anyone interested in it should have passion for it.

In her words:

“It’s a lucrative business if you know your onions, the zeal and passion is the fuel that keeps you going when things get tough because baking is very very very tedious.”

Asked whether she would expand her business in Nigeria or leave the shores of the country for greener pastures like many youths of the country, she said she would choose the former.

Source: Legit