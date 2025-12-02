A Nigerian man decided to pay a visit to the secondary school he graduated from and he saw something that made him happy

According to the man, when he was a student, he participated in a tree-planting campaign as far back as 2010

Now, when he returned to the school 15 years later, he found the tree he planted still standing, and it has grown really tall

A Nigerian man who visited his secondary school shared a video of what he saw that gladdened his heart.

According to the man, he decided to visit his Alma mater in Lagos in order to relive fond memories he has of the place.

In a heartwarming video, the man, @farmer.olufad, noted that he remembers planting a tree in his school back then.

He said when he visited the place in 2025, the tree which was assigned to him was still there standing.

His words:

"From secondary school days in 2009. When I headed the Climate Change Club founded by Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, all we wanted was to plant a tree and win a prize. I didn’t win anything then, but I gained something bigger: purpose. 15 years later, I visited my alma mater… and my Gmelina arborea is STILL standing tall. Proof that impacts outlives applause. I thought I wanted medicine, but God planted forestry in me. And today, I’m grateful for the journey. Visionary leaders plant seeds, but time reveals their value."

He hugged the tree and said it makes him proud to know that he was the one who planted the tree.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows tree he planted in school

@ADE~ said:

"Your tree grow, what about you!?"

@Sabi girl said:

"Na watin EFCC want make boys Dey do be this."

@Scalp Scout said:

"No tell those students say, na there u graduate. you go discourage them. Bro please."

@Badboyspecial said:

"This country done really spoil see how fully grown man dey happy about tree."

@Apocalypto said:

"Bro, don't mind those insulting you. Just keep doing what you doing, no look anybody face. You passionate about what you doing, continue with it, bro."

@CiCi said:

"Be like the tree dey progress pass the owner."

@staemani said:

"Tree is doing fine how about you?"

@World_Confide217 said:

"The school authorities need to come together to bring down that tree."

@Enigma said:

"How do you guys know he's not doing well... I've seen millionaires and real estate moguls going around with rubber slippers and cheap clothes, so looks can be very deceptive."

@B R I Z Y said:

"Me watching people talking bad about him at least he’s not disable or mentally unstable neither a thief or even dead 🥺 bro not everyone can be financially stable all of the sudden and not everyone wants to do Frud God will protect and guide him and everyone with good sense of humanity."

