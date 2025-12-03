The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting Nigerians accused of undermining religious freedom

According to the secretary of state , the move was part of the US’ 'decisive action' in response to the “atrocities and violence against Christians ” in Nigeria and around the world

Claims of a genocide against Nigeria's Christians have been circulating in recent weeks and months in some right-wing US circles

Washington, USA - The United States (US) government has introduced a new policy which allows it to impose a visa ban on people considered responsible for the attack on Nigerian Christians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 3, the US state department said the policy allows it to deny visas to those who have authorised, directed, supported, participated in, or carried out abuses targeting people based on faith.

As reported by The Cable, the US government said the policy was being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Through the new policy, family members of affected persons are also subject to the restrictions.

The statement reads:

“As President Donald Trump made clear, the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

“This policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.

“A new policy under Section 212(a) (3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorised, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members."

US flags Nigeria over 'Christian attacks'

Legit.ng reports that tensions are high between Nigeria and the US due to US president Trump's accusations that Nigeria is not protecting Christians from mass killings, and his threats of military intervention and cutting aid.

Nigeria rejected these claims, stating it is fighting terrorism against all its citizens and is working to protect religious freedom, and has requested that the US respect its sovereignty while also welcoming assistance if its territorial integrity is respected, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Amid the allegation against Nigeria, the US added the African nation to its list of 'countries of particular concern'.

Nigerians at risk of ban

Here are some of the people in Nigeria who might be most immediately affected by the imminent US visa‑ban policy.

1) Domestic and foreign terrorism perpetrators

Groups historically associated with violent extremism have long been under US watch. This expansion reinforces that risk for individuals tied to violence in Nigeria.

2) Officials linked to religious violence

Some lawmakers and human‑rights advocates said the new restrictions could apply not only to foot soldiers but also to those in positions of power who are complicit.

3) Relatives of banned individuals

Visa bans may extend to “immediate family members” of those found culpable.

This is in accordance with the procedure set by the current law.

4) Militia members accused of violence

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has been named in proposed US legislation for visa bans and asset freezes over alleged anti‑Christian violence.

The group kicked in November, urging the US Congress to withdraw its recommendation for targeted sanctions.

5) Vigilantes involved in communal violence

The visa‑ban policy under the law is intended to target “individuals who have directed, authorised, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom.”

The US took a similar step in 2023, imposing visa restrictions on specific Nigerians accused of undermining the democratic process during that year’s elections.

