A man who specialises in making floor paintings of real-life situations and objects has been celebrated on social media

In a video compilation showcasing his creative works, the man designed a fake pit in a room and took an unsuspecting lady by surprise with the artwork

Many have tipped the man to work with Hollywood in creating incredible scenes for movies, others commended him

A man's artistic talent has made him an internet sensation. The creative artist's stock in trade is making floor paintings mimicking real-life scenarios. And he does this with a touch of class to it.

In a video compilation shared on LinkedIn by Femi Johnson, the man first made a floor painting of bricked pit in a room and hid himself.

His creative painting appeared to scare the unsuspecting lady Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Femi Johnson

Source: UGC

A lady, oblivious of what happened, unbolted the door and had her ear in her mouth as she managed to escape falling into the fake pit.

In another remarkable painting, the bundle of talent made a huge cobra artwork on a tarred road and cut woods in different sizes.

People tip him to work with Hollywood

His creativity left many dazzled as they showered him encomiums. One person remarked that he would do well working with Hollywood.

Qwabena A remarked:

"Mischievous creative dude. He should wait till Hollywood grabs him creating such mi.d bending illusions."

Ewonro Amune wrote:

"Amazing art adventures....

"A trip into the world of spatial illusions...

"Reminds me of childhood wishes and phantasmagoric fantasies.."

Adebayo Adediji said:

"Some people were born naturally with creativity talent but when you see them appreciate them."

Gillian Baptiste-Johnson reacted:

"This is mind blowing talent. Wow!"

