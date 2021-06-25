A Nigerian man has celebrated his achievement on social as he bagged his master's degree one year after landing in Canada

The young man identified as Oluwaseyi Adeboye also celebrated his birthday and share adorable photos of himself online

Adeboye said he left Nigeria for Canada with a full scholarship and bagged his master's degree without any loan

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Adeboye, has taken to social media to celebrate his win since he left the shores of the country for Canada.

Adeboye disclosed in a LinkedIn post that he left Nigeria for Canada with a full scholarship and bagged his master's degree in one year and four months without any loan.

The young man has celebrated his win. Photo credit: Oluwaseyi Adeboye/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The young man clocked a new age when he made the post, sharing adorable photos of himself on his page.

He expressed gratitude for his journey so far.

Adeboye's post read in part:

"I came to Canada like a king, bagged master’s degree in 1 year 4 months without any loan. What have God not done? I am grateful, full of gratitude.

"Happy birthday to me! Wish me well!"

Many social media users celebrate with the young man

Constance Ihediwa said:

"Happy birthday and all the best."

Gold Sylvester commented:

"Congratulations Adeboye."

Gloria Ukomadu wrote:

"Amazing."

Rachael Ogunmuyiwa said:

"Congratulations!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian man buys his first house three years after arriving in Canada

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @MRBRIKILA1 recounted how his life changed for better when he left the country for Canada.

The man said he wrote IELTS three times before he achieved the required score, adding that he passed the nursing exam at the first sitting.

In his words:

"Worked in a lot of hospitals and Nursing home...Bought my first house 3rd yr after got to Canada.....it was not easy for sure but the difference is clear clear..."

Source: Legit