A Nigerian bishop has shown that he is still well connected to his Yoruba root as he interacted with talking drums

As men stood in front of him and made local beats, the clergymen responded, telling them what he wanted next

When the drummers answered as directed, the bishop stood up from his chair and bust into traditional dance moves

A bishop could not help but react when some men came to him during an occasion and beat talking drums for him.

The man sang as the men played. In response, the drummer made an even elongated version of his composition.

The bishop was in tune

When the clergyman saw what they did, he jumped up from his seat and showed off some local dance steps (bata), moves that are commonly associated with talking drums in Yorubaland.

People cheered at the man's performance. Many social media users who commented on the video said they found it so lovely.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

A man that knows his culture

As at the time of writing this report, the post has over 100 likes with tens of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olufemi Michael Ogunlola said:

"That's is what we are, that's the original Yoruba man. That was what made us special thought-out the whole world."

Otunba Omotayo Ogunlade said:

"Culture pass religion abeg."

Sodiq Yusuf said:

"Culture is the way of life."

Ejileye Lanre Yemmy Thawwab said:

"Amazing. Our culture is richly and absolutely, beautiful."

