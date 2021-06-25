Yoruba movie star, Khadijat Adeola Ayoade, has taken to social media to share a glimpse of her look for her introduction ceremony

The beautiful actress posted a video of herself dressed in asoke and a bright yellow gele as she danced

In her caption, Ayoade revealed it was the first step to her union with the love of her life as she thanked people for coming through

It is indeed a beautiful time for Khadijat Adeola Ayoade as she is gearing up to walk down the aisle with the love of her life.

The actress showed off her dance moves in the video.

Source: Instagram

The popular Yoruba actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a video from what appears to be her introduction ceremony.

In the video, the actress who dons a dark coloured striped asoke with a vibrant yellow gele beautiful designed on her head is seen dancing as she smiles at the camera.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"#FirstStep to the #AT’Union Thank you for coming through for me."



Source: Legit