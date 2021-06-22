A newly wedded couple got the surprise of their lives as a dog joined them during the first couple's dance

In the heartwarming video, the animal who had been watching from one side approached the lovebirds and stood on its feet as if asking them to allow it to partake in the dance

With smiles on their faces and to the amazement of the guests, the couple held at their hands as they danced with the dog

A newly joined husband and wife were left awed as the unexpected happened at the moment of their first couple dance.

The duo was surprisingly joined in the memorable dance by a dog.

Newly wedded couple look surprised as the dog joined them to dance Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Victoria Toumit

In the LinkedIn video by Victoria Toumit, the pet had watched the couple from a distance with keen interest.

In a split second, it approached them and stood on its two feet. The couple understanding the dog's move held its hand as they all danced slowly.

The best wedding dance ever

Social media users have gushed about the video. Many thought it was the best wedding dance ever as they had kind words for the dog.

Sal Petrozzino wrote:

"Only a Dog can get away with dancing with the bride, & groom with their First Dance !!"

Antonio Campione reacted:

"Humans still have many steps to do to get the same level of humanity of pets."

Doretha L said:

"Three cords are stronger than two to make a marriage strong, all day and night long."

Oralia Acosta commented:

"Well! This made me cry already! And I just put on my mascara."

