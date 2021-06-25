Businessman Olakunle Churchill has got Nigerians talking after a post he made on social media

The father of two opened an Instagram account for his younger son who also bears King and told his followers to follow him

Churchill said his son's followers would enjoy the content that has to do with baby foods and fashion, among other things

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has opened an Instagram account for his second son King.

The father of two boys took to his personal page to share the good news with his followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Olakunle Churchill tells Nigerians to follow his second son's IG page. Photos: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'The real King Churchill' - Olakunle reveals the IG handle of his second son

Olakunle then shared lovely photos with his baby boy and urged people in the caption of his post to follow him.

Noting his son's IG handle is @therealkingchurchill, he stated that his page would be about his daily activities, baby food tips, fashion and lifestyle, and his charity works.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

A lot of Nigerians took to Churchill's comment section to let him know how they feel about his son's username.

lawi_t:

"This username seems so shady."

natty_2yemmy:

"Second King bro....Your first fruit is ur real King."

abike_iyabode:

"You’re not a good father, I have always supported you but why will you say the realkingchurchill? That’s so petty."

omotolababarinde.a:

"Naso una dey start rivalry and enmity between innocent children.... Parents will never learn. Shebi username don finish for the universe."

helnig_empire:

"This guy don dey create enmity between his 2 sons by himself."

irregular_sharon:

"Your first fruit will always have that title .. the second one na prince."

Churchill speaks

One of the comments actually got Churchill's attention and he responded.

He noted that the IG handle meant his son's real account and nothing more.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Father's Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress said she's determined to let her son know that he can do anything.

Donned in a black outfit, Tonto was spotted in a tight embrace with King as he had a big smile on her face.

The actress also showed off a paper badge with number 1 Dad written on it. There is no doubt that the actress felt fulfilled as all the photos she shared showed her smiling widely.

Source: Legit