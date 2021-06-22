Up-and-coming singer and BBNaija winner Laycon has continued to show his fans and followers that he is working hard

The singer recently got his fans gushing on social media when a video of him with Wizkid was spotted

A lot of people were amazed that he met the superstar singer while others hailed him for getting Wizkid's attention

BBNaija winner Laycon is making a lot of progress in his career and his loyal fans are happy to see it.

The rapper has been spotted on several occasions hanging out with top artistes in the music industry.

Laycon spotted at Wizkid's apartment. Photos: @itslaycon, @wizkidayo

Laycon spotted with Wizkid

Recently, a video of the Fierce crooner with superstar Wizkid was spotted on Instagram.

In the video, the budding singer was donned in a black outfit as he sat on a sofa pressing his phone. Laycon seems to be waiting for his senior colleague to attend to him.

Wizkid was also spotted in a black and yellow robe walking towards Laycon.

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions

Laycon's fans were beyond excited as some said the meeting was the reason he didn't have time for the BBNaija reunion.

2ngcroft:

"No wonder, the guy no get time for reunion."

beni_ijay:

"Who God don bless."

jossigraphy:

"See as laycon Dey shake for wiz side."

adejumola_olamide:

"Olamilekan."

i_am_candydessie:

"na cos I don marry I for marry Laycon but I go give am my sister."

risqotolamide:

"Who reunion help, if they like make de no reunion na them Sabi.....ride one #Laycon."

Diamond Platnumz samples Wizkid's beat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian superstar got people talking after he shared a video of himself jamming to his new single, Loyal.

The beat of the song was taken from Wizkid's Essence, off his Made in Lagos album, without any refix or change.

While his fans filled the comment section with praises for him, Nigerians took turns to laugh at what they called a cover of Wizkid's Essence. Wizkid himself simply dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Source: Legit