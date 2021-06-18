Tonto Dikeh has said that she is determined to let her son know that he can do whatever he sets his mind to do

The Nollywood actress stated this while celebrating a special occasion for fathers at her son King's school

The mother of one looked happy and fulfilled as she embraced her son tightly while showing off a paper badge

Since her separation from her husband, Tonto Dikeh has made it clear that she is both her son's father and mother.

The actress has also made sure to mark Father's Day with her son and it is not different for this year's celebration.

Tonto Dikeh marks Father's Day with her son. Photos: @tontolet

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Father's Day with her son

To celebrate this year's Father's Day, the actress took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos with her son, King Andre, at his school.

Donned in a black outfit, Tonto was spotted in a tight embrace with King as he had a big smile on her face.

The actress also showed off a paper badge with number 1 Dad written on it. There is no doubt that the actress felt fulfilled as all the photos she shared showed her smiling widely.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Sweet reactions

Nigerians showered Tonto and her son King

queenafiaschwarzenegger:

"Thank you for being an amazing parent to my nephew."

sonialareinaa_official:

"The strength and love of a mother."

tufab:

"I love this boyyy. His smile is everything."

kelviccrafts:

"A Single picture that speaks THOUSANDS WORDS OF LOVE."

onlyayo_:

"THANKS FOR BEING A TRUE/GOOD PARENT TO OUR KING ANDRE."

zaynab.closet:

"Your son is so cute."

Tonto advises her fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of one dropped some of her nuggets with fans on the people it was best for them to avoid.

Tonto who was celebrating the International Day of the African Child with fans said that people’s children should not be with anyone who disliked them, regardless of their position in the child’s life.

To buttress her point, the mother of one shared another post where she told people to stay away from relatives who hate their mother.

Source: Legit