Heavily armed bandits have continued to terrorise several communities in the northern parts of the country

The whereabouts of about 33 people from the Kachia local government area in Kaduna state is currently unknown following an attack by gunmen

Banditry has become one of the security challenges in the country, but the security forces have been battling the outlaws

Bandits have kidnapped 33 people from the Kachia local government area of Kaduna state.

Channels TV reported that the incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, June 23, when the hoodlums invaded the Kachia metropolis.

How the attack occurred

The incident was confirmed by the district head of Kachia ward, Idris Suleiman. He said the bandits in their large numbers attacked the community at about 9pm and started shooting sporadically.

He disclosed that the gunmen kidnaped five people at the bakery before moving to another area called Mother Cat where they also kidnapped 28 persons including a pregnant woman.

Sadly, the bandits shot and killed a driver who works at the bakery where they first attacked. Suleiman said the attackers also looted several shops within the town.

Gumi says bandits are ready to lay down arms

Meanwhile, popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has declared that bandits terrorising the country are ready to surrender if the government will provide means of livelihood for them.

The Guardian reported that Gumi called on farmers across the country to allow herdsmen to protect their forests.

Gumi who made the suggestion on Wednesday, June 23, during an interview on Arise TV, insists on amnesty for the bandits if they must quit their criminal acts.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello states that bandits are mostly foreigners

In another news, amid the high level of insecurity in Niger, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has identified bandits responsible for terrorising the country.

The governor on Monday, June 21, while charging Nigerians to try their best not to make the criminals succeed claimed that most of the bandits are not Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

Bello who made the statement during his address to security agents comprising of military, police, civil defence and vigilantes explained that the bandits were hired to cause problems for Nigerians.

