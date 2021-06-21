Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has spoken on the identity of the bandits causing havoc in Nigeria

Bello on Monday, June 21, claimed that the suspects who are not Nigerians were hired to cause problems for the people

According to the governor, it is not the habit of true Fulanis from the country to indulge in such kinds of behavior

Niger state - Amid the high level of insecurity in Niger, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has identified bandits responsible for terrorising the country.

The governor on Monday, June 21, while charging Nigerians to try their best not to make the criminals succeed claimed that most of the bandits are not Nigerians, Daily Trust reports.

Bello who made the statement during his address to security agents comprising of military, police, civil defence and vigilantes explained that the bandits were hired to cause problems for Nigerians.

He went on to note that it is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in such acts, saying these bandits are well organised and coordinated.

The governor said decisive and necessary steps will be taken to apprehend those involved, both the informants and the bandits

Government officials assist bandits - Niger governor

Earlier, Governor Bello alleged that some politicians and government are informants to bandits. The governor made the accusation on Tuesday, June 15, at the launch of special vigilante corps.

Bello claimed that the officials now provide strategic information to bandits in order to make money.

He stated that the bandits have forced the people of the state to change their way of life and abandon their normal activities.

Bandits attack Niger community

Meanwhile, another community in Nigeria is at the receiving end of bandits attack. The incident occurred at Beri town in Bobi district of Niger state.

In the attack, the criminals torched a police station and killed more than 13 people, including a police officer. This was disclosed by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

According to the emergency agency, the attack left several people injured.

