Once again, Chris Brown has landed himself in trouble after it was reported that he allegedly snatched someone's weave off

The American singer has been named as a suspect in a case of battery and has a bit of a violent history with some women

Social media users are disappointed but not surprised and commented about the situation unfolding before their eyes

It looks like the trouble never ends for American singer Chris Brown. A report on social media stated that he might be in hot water after he allegedly had an altercation with a woman, snatching her weave off her head. The report read:

"Chris Brown was named as a suspect in a battery investigation. Woman claims he smacked her weave off."

Chris Brown has been in trouble in the past for being abusive towards women, his ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran have both spoken about how he has a violent nature at times. Once again, the singer is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Chris Brown suspected of violence once again and social media users are not impressed

While the report comes from a verified Twitter page @mymixtapez, social media users are actually not surprised about Chris Breezy's situation unfolding. Check out the reactions below:

@nfl_liyah said:

"I would've taken that to the grave and not said nothing. That is so embarrassing."

@TyroneNfs commented:

"These celebrity boxing matches getting outta hand lmao."

@TvMaahh said:

"Here we go again."

@BIGBOYCAM85 commented:

"Ya'll better leave him alone before he dances into another domestic."

Police disrupt Chris Brown's birthday party

In other Chris Brown news, Legit.ng reported that the singer who is known for throwing lavish parties but his birthday party this year got him in a little bit of trouble.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) broke up the singer's party because it was causing too much noise. The world is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 and it is advised to stay indoors and keep a social distance but Chris Brown had other plans.

The singer recently turned 32 and threw a big party to celebrate, much to the dismay of police officers. When the police arrived, the music had to be turned down and people started leaving.

