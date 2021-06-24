Lionel Messi's 34th birthday was celebrated in style as his teammates invaded his hotel room

The Barcelona superstar was showered with gifts by his colleague including wines and perfume

The six-time Ballon d'Or Argentina qualify into the Copa America quarter finals as they won two group matches and drew one

Lionel Messi was clocked 34 but not without a surprise birthday shoutout from his Argentine teammates, Instagram.

The Albicelste captain was busted in his room as players marched in one after another with the leader of the gang holding a white candle.

The Seleccion sang a birthday song to congratulate the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on a special occasion celebrated in his life once a year.

Each player was holding a paper bag and gave it to Messi who was excited to know what was the content was as he opened it like a teenager.

One bag had perfume in it, another had a red wine and as Messi opened each bag the players were hailing their captain.

Messi said on his Instagram:

"Starting he meets the kids and receiving some gifts.

"Thank you very much for making me spend a special day even though I am not with the family whom I miss a lot at the moment."

Lionel Messi had one of his best birthdays ever as he teammates flooded his hotel room with lots of gifts. Photo @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Argentine sealed qualification into the quarter finals of Copa America following their 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental to his side's performance so far at the tournament as he awaits his first senior trophy for his native land.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi is seven days away from ending his contract with Barcelona and a new deal is yet to be agreed on, Marca.

The Spanish news media outlet claims Messi who will turn 34 on June 24, is keeping the club on the edge and could become a free agent by the end of the month.

The reports stated that Messi's entourage have claimed that the Argentine international is yet to make a decision on the offer put on the table.

Legit.ng had also reported that Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

The Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build up.

Moments before the final whistle, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner proved whey he still remain relevant in the sport.

